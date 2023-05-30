Chukars Lose Series Closer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Hawks played the final game of their six game home and home set Sunday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.

Returning Chukar righty Jack DiCenso got the start for Idaho Falls, while Brayden Spears was on the bump for Boise.

The Chukars started the scoring in the third inning, when Brandon Bohning scored from third on a wild pitch. In the top of the fourth, however, Boise would answer back with two runs of their own. In the bottom of the fourth, Tyler Wyatt scored on a double play ball to make it 2-2.

The scoring never really ended from there, with Boise scoring three in the fifth, three in the sixth, one in the seventh, two in the eighth, and two in the ninth. Idaho Falls answered with one in the fourth and fifth, and then two in the seventh. Those two in the seventh came off of the bat of Chris Monroe, where he hit a home run that traveled 497 feet. At the end of the game, Boise would take this series closer by a score of 13-5.

Robbie Brown, Jeff Rotz, and Brian Williams all came into the game in relief of Jack Dicenso, all of whom gave up at least two runs.

Boise ended up sweeping their away portion of the series, and ended up going 5-1 to start their season. The Chukars have a day off tomorrow, before the Grand Junction Jackalopes come into town for the start of a six game series at Melaleuca Field.

