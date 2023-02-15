Boise Hawks Announce Partnership with Boise State Student-Athletes
February 15, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release
BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce the launch of a new partnership with Boise State University student-athletes for the 2023 season. During the 2023 season, seven Boise State student-athletes will make appearances at Boise Hawks games. They will be joining the team to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and afterwards joining fans on the concourse for a meet-and-greet with autographs and pictures.
"The Hawks are thrilled to partner with these outstanding student-athletes. They represent themselves and what Boise is all about admirably in their respective sports. We look forward to welcoming these student-athletes to Memorial Stadium and kick off the first year of what we expect to be an annual program." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager
The following Boise State student athletes will be making an appearance during the 2023 season (dates and student-athletes subject to change, additional student-athletes could be announced at a later date):
Friday, June 2 - Boise State Women's Soccer Goalkeeper Genevieve Crewshaw
Saturday, June 17 - Boise State Football Running Back Tyler Crowe
Saturday, July 1 - Boise State Football Running Back Ashton Jeanty
Monday, July 10 - Boise State Basketball Forward Tyson Degenhart
Saturday, July 15 - Boise State Football Quarterback Taylen Green
Saturday, July 22 - Boise State Football Running Back George Holani
Saturday, September 2 - Boise State Basketball Guard Max Rice
The Hawks connected with these athletes through Boise State's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) Exchange. The award-winning Boise State NIL Exchange site provides an avenue for student-athletes interested in NIL agreements to engage with partners throughout the Treasure Valley. As a condition of their appearance, each student-athlete will be paid directly by the Boise Hawks Baseball Club.
This announcement is the first in a series of 2023 Boise Hawks Promotional Calendar announcements to come in the following weeks. A full-promotional calendar will be available on BoiseHawks.com later this year. Individual tickets for these games, along with all 48 Boise Hawks home games, will be available starting May 1.
