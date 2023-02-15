Boise Hawks Announce Partnership with Boise State Student-Athletes

February 15, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce the launch of a new partnership with Boise State University student-athletes for the 2023 season. During the 2023 season, seven Boise State student-athletes will make appearances at Boise Hawks games. They will be joining the team to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and afterwards joining fans on the concourse for a meet-and-greet with autographs and pictures.

"The Hawks are thrilled to partner with these outstanding student-athletes. They represent themselves and what Boise is all about admirably in their respective sports. We look forward to welcoming these student-athletes to Memorial Stadium and kick off the first year of what we expect to be an annual program." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

The following Boise State student athletes will be making an appearance during the 2023 season (dates and student-athletes subject to change, additional student-athletes could be announced at a later date):

Friday, June 2 - Boise State Women's Soccer Goalkeeper Genevieve Crewshaw

Saturday, June 17 - Boise State Football Running Back Tyler Crowe

Saturday, July 1 - Boise State Football Running Back Ashton Jeanty

Monday, July 10 - Boise State Basketball Forward Tyson Degenhart

Saturday, July 15 - Boise State Football Quarterback Taylen Green

Saturday, July 22 - Boise State Football Running Back George Holani

Saturday, September 2 - Boise State Basketball Guard Max Rice

The Hawks connected with these athletes through Boise State's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) Exchange. The award-winning Boise State NIL Exchange site provides an avenue for student-athletes interested in NIL agreements to engage with partners throughout the Treasure Valley. As a condition of their appearance, each student-athlete will be paid directly by the Boise Hawks Baseball Club.

This announcement is the first in a series of 2023 Boise Hawks Promotional Calendar announcements to come in the following weeks. A full-promotional calendar will be available on BoiseHawks.com later this year. Individual tickets for these games, along with all 48 Boise Hawks home games, will be available starting May 1.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.