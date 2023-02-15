Vibes Agree to Terms with Two Pitchers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes agreed to terms with LHP Danny Chang and RHP Huei-Sheng Lin on contracts for the 2023 season. They will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Both pitchers are natives of Taiwan and both were signed by MLB teams in international free agency earlier in their careers.

Chang was signed by the Seattle Mariners and spent three seasons at the AZL level before being released at the end of last season. In 2022, he pitched in 10 games throwing 19.0 IP, with 26 K and a 3.79 ERA.

Lin signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent three seasons in their system, making it up to Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. In 2022, he pitched in 17 games throwing 52.1 IP, with 57 K and a 6.71 ERA.

Both pitchers also recently competed this winter for the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

