Boise Hawks Announce Kash Beauchamp as Manager for 2025

January 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce that Kash Beauchamp has been named the team's manager for the 2025 season. Beauchamp, a seasoned baseball professional with over two decades of experience in managing and coaching various teams across independent leagues, brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.

Beauchamp's storied career began as a professional athlete when he was a first round pick in the 1982 MLB Draft to the Toronto Blue Jays. He spent six seasons at the Triple-A level with the Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and the Atlanta Braves before transitioning to coaching and managing when his playing days ended in 1995. From 1995 to 1997, he served as a hitting coach in the Montreal Expos' farm system. He then took the role as manager of the New Jersey Jackals in the Northeast League from 1998 to 2000. Over the following years, he held managerial roles with the Lincoln Saltdogs (2001), the Adirondack Lumberjacks (2002-2004), and the Pensacola Pelicans (2006), among others.

In 2005, Beauchamp took the role of scouting director for the Golden Baseball League, while serving as the hitting coach for the Samurai Bears. He later become the Vice Present/Director of Baseball Operations for the South Coast League, and managed the Anderson Joes franchise for the final 37 games of the 2007 season.

From 2017 to 2019, Beauchamp was an Independent League Scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks before becoming the hitting coach for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League. His most recent positions include two-seasons as the hitting coach for the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association and another two-season stint managing the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League. He led the Raptors to the playoffs and won a league championship in 2023. Most recently, he served as the hitting coach for the Lincoln Saltdogs.

"I am extremely honored and blessed to be a part of the Boise Hawks Team and Franchise. Boise is simply regarded as one of the best overall operations in all of Indy Ball and rivals even the best of MLB Minor League Franchises. The Boise Hawks have done a phenomenal job creating a following and experience both fans and players equally love. I am a lucky guy to get the chance to lead these young men into battle in front of the best fans and in the best city in the Pioneer League!" - Kash Beauchamp, Boise Hawks Manager

"Our commitment to winning enters a new era in 2025. Over the past few years, Coach Beauchamp has fielded some of the league's most competitive teams and certainly gave us fits. We are thrilled to have him join our team and bring that competitive fire to Boise." - Jeff Eiseman, Boise Hawks President

The Boise Hawks are confident that Beauchamp's diverse background and leadership will help guide the team to success in the coming season. Fans can expect a dynamic and competitive team under his leadership.

The 2025 season is set to begin in May, and the Boise Hawks will be announcing any further details in the coming months.

