Group Outings Year Round: Balling with the Ballers

January 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Looking for something fun and out of the box that your team will love, any time of year? Baseball lovers of all ages with a special event to celebrate? Reserve your next big event to Ball with the Ballers!

For organizations, corporate events, and more -- this is a group experience on the field that you won't forget. Balling with the Ballers

You and your crew will get to see what it's like to be a pro and learn first hand from our team of Ballers Coaches - depending on timing, a player or two may make an appearance. The experience at Raimondi Park includes: 2 hour coaching session with a Ballers coach(es)

Sessions will generally include:

Warm ups

Catching exercises

Fielding and positioning drills

On field Batting Practice

Tour of Raimondi Park and Home Clubhouse

Participants will receive a Ballers snap-back hat

Please reach out to events@oaklandballers.com to book your special event.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.