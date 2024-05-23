Boise Bats Hot in Downing of Jackalopes

May 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

In a high-scoring affair, the Boise Hawks emerged victorious with a commanding 12- 5 win over the Grand Junction Jackalopes. The game saw the Hawks taking control with a strong offensive showing in the middle innings.

The Jackalopes got off to a promising start, scoring four runs in the first inning. However, the Hawks responded with an explosive seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning, shifting the momentum in their favor. They continued to add to their lead, eventually securing the win.

Austin Chouinard stood out for the Jackalopes with a home run and a double, picking up three RBIs in the process, while Damian Henderson crossed the plate twice.

Meanwhile Kelly Dugan picked up his 999th professional career hit, going 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Kelly will look to get his milestone 1000th hit tonight in Boise.

Despite the success at the plate, pitching in the middle innings struggled for the Jackalopes with twelve runs scored between the fourth and sixth inning for the Hawks.

Mike Peterson picked up the win for the Hawks and Evan Kowalski got the save. Nathan Gilman got the loss for the game, his first of the season.

The game lasted 2 hours and 51 minutes, with a crowd of 2544 in attendance. The series continues tonight in Boise at Memorial Stadium, the game starts at 7:05. Watch all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

