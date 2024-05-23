Pintaro Strikes out Ten, But Glacier Falls by One Run

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (0-2) came out on the wrong end of a one-run decision again, as the Oakland Ballers edged them out by a score of 3-2 Wednesday night at Glacier Bank Park.

Jonathan Pintaro had a stellar start to his 2024 campaign with seven innings of shutout ball as he flirted with a franchise record. The right-hander had 10 strikeouts, coming up just short of the mark that Jack White set last year with 11. White is currently playing in the Seattle Mariners organization. The Range Riders scraped across a crucial run when the bat of Gavin Tonkel drove across Ben Fitzgerald to give Glacier the lead. The Ballers fought back in the eighth, however, when a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly gave Oakland the lead. Nick Block came through with a huge two-out triple in the eighth that scored Fitzgerald again and tied the contest at two.

Oakland once again struck back in the next inning, and facing a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the ninth, the Range Riders got runners to first and second before the rallying effort fell just short.

The Range Riders and the Ballers clash again tonight with a 7:05 PM first pitch at Glacier Bank Park.

