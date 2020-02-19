Bobby Sokol Gets the Nod for the SPHL

February 19, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron Prowlers forward Bobby Sokol has been called up to the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL.

Sokol's short stint with the Prowlers ends with six goals and seven assists in seven games.

Head Coach Joe Pace had only praise for Sokol.

"Bobby wasn't here long but, in his time with us, all he did was help us win. It was a pleasure having him here for those six games and it's great to see Bobby be recognized by SPHL," Pace said. "We wish him all the best moving forward and we know he will kill it in Macon."

Sokol had played four years of NCAA DIII hockey at Hobart College before playing in France and Germany over the last two seasons. He will join current Prowlers Matt Robertson, Dave Nippard and Matt Stoia in the SPHL.

The Prowlers will face the Carolina Thunderbirds this weekend in Winston-Salem. The Prowlers will be back home in Wednesday, February 26th to face the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Puck Drop is set for 7:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020

Bobby Sokol Gets the Nod for the SPHL - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.