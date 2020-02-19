Rumble Bees Home Friday Night

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Rumble Bees return to the friendly climes and environs of home ice this Friday night when they launch a two-games' home-and-home series against their Western Division rivals, the Danville Dashers. Game time Friday night is set for 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek. Game two in the weekend set is on the docket for Saturday night in Danville with opening face-off 8:00 pm and the radio broadcast on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM beginning at 7:30 pm.

Friday night has been designated as "BC BRUINS NIGHT" and "PRIDE NIGHT." On this special night, the Rumble Bees will honor and salute the BC Bruins junior hockey program of Battle Creek by wearing specially-designed BC Bruins jerseys which will be auctioned immediately following game.

This Friday night also marks the Rumble Bees last home appearance for the month of February as the Battle Creek club will embark on another extended road excursion consisting of five consecutive invasions into the FPHL's hostile territories, commencing with their encore encounter Saturday night in the Illinois city.

The Dashers will be making their first appearance in Battle Creek since the inaugural weekend of this 2019-20 FPHL campaign, back on October 25th and October 26th when they swept a pair of clashes from the hometown team by results of 7-1 and 6-3 respectively. The Rumble Bees and Danville have collided five times thus far this season with the Dashers attaining a 5(5-0-0) lead in the 9-games season series.

The Rumble Bees are still in quest with zest of their first-ever victory on home ice as they embark on the next 17-games of the maiden voyage 56-games regular season schedule. Furthermore, they are also in search of their initial success in game competition within their own Western Division.

Meanwhile, Danville has fallen in 4 of its last 5-starts; last 5(1-4-0). For the season, the Dashers have compiled a record of 40(22-15-3) totaling 67-points. They will broach the upcoming weekend action residing in third place in the Western Division standings, trailing second place Port Huron by 7-points.

Rumble Bees tickets are available at the hockey club office located in The Rink Battle Creek; by phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

