Boatmen Ink WR Mark Pope
December 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American WR Mark Pope.
Pope (6'0/180lbs) played at the University of Massachusetts last season, catching 33 passes for 420 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. The Miami, Florida native attended Jackson State in 2022 playing in three games. The 26-year-old began his collegiate career at the University of Miami (2018-2021) playing 34 games while hauling in 52 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns.
