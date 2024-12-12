Riders Sign Former All-Sunbelt Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley

December 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley.

Bradley (6'1-198) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played eight games for the Browns between 2020 and 2021, starting in one, and earned nine receptions for 124 yards. He also returned two kicks for 49 yards. Bradley attended camp with the Browns in 2022, before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers practice roster for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Mississippi native spent five collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Louisville, suiting up for 46 games. He registered 145 receptions for 2,177 yards for 15 yards per catch average and added 20 touchdowns. As a senior, Bradley was the Ragin' Cajuns' top target, earning 906 receiving yards (second in the Sunbelt Conference) on 60 receptions and catching 10 touchdowns (third in the Sunbelt), matching his career-high set in 2018. On top of his offensive duties, Bradley returned 19 kickoffs for 400 yards and a 21.1 yards per return average while also handling five punt returns for 34 yards. Bradley is a two-time all-conference receiver (2018, 2019) and was named All-Louisiana Second Team in 2019.

