Boadas Placed on 7-Day IL; Eeles Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Cavaco Released

June 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Miguelangel Boadas has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right forearm strain. IF Payton Eeles has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. As a corresponding move, INF Keoni Cavaco has been released. Eeles will wear #41. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a 12-game homestand against Peoria tomorrow at 6:35.

