Timber Rattlers K.C. Hunt Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

June 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - K.C. Hunt has a little more to celebrate today. The right-hander was awarded the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball one day after the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clinched the first half West Division Title. Hunt is the first Wisconsin pitcher and third Rattlers player to win a weekly a ward this season.

Hunt, a non-drafted free agent signed by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, was the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers on June 13 at West Michigan. He went six scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out eight. Hunt set a new single-game high for innings pitched as a professional. He also matched his pro single-game high for strikeouts with his performance.

The former Mississippi State University Bulldog is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five games - two starts - for the Timber Rattlers since his promotion from the Carolina Mudcats on May 14. Hunt has walked two and struck out thirty in 21 innings with Wisconsin.

Shortstop Gregory Barrios and outfielder Eduarqui Fernández were the previous two Rattlers to win weekly Midwest League awards earlier this season. They won back-to-back Player of the Week Awards in April.

The Timber Rattlers start a road series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday. The next home series for the newly crowned First Half West Division Champions is June 25 through June 30 against the South Bend Cubs. The series features Udder Tuggers Weekend with tickets available for the series here.

