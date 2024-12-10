Bluey, the Winter Sisters Coming to Fireflies Holiday Lights

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are adding character appearances to select dates after Christmas Day at Fireflies Holiday Lights. The Fireflies will welcome the Winter Sisters and Bluey to meet and take pictures with attendees during the final two Fridays of the event.

The Winter Sisters will appear Friday, December 27. These two royal sisters play in the ice and snow and are ready to see you at Fireflies Holiday Lights. Buy your tickets for that evening here.

Bluey is returning to Segra Park Friday, January 3. Everybody's favorite blue dog will be at the lights to hear about your holidays and snap a picture! Buy your tickets for that night here.

After Santa's Christmas journey, he'll return to Segra Park for four days. Join Santa while he's on vacation in his Hawaiian shirt at the ballpark December 27, 28, 29 and 30. Here you'll have the opportunity to thank Santa for the gifts he brought and get a jump start on your list for next year!

Fireflies Holiday Lights will be open from 6-9 pm each night with the last entry at 8:30 pm. General admission tickets to Fireflies Holiday Lights cost $12 per person. Senior citizens and members of the military receive a $2 discount on their tickets.

