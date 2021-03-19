BlueClaws Single-Game Tickets on Sale Beginning March 30th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Spring is here and Opening Night at the Jersey Shore will be here before you know it! In addition to the birds chirping and the flowers blooming, it's time for another right of spring: BlueClaws baseball. The BlueClaws announced today that single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale in two phases, beginning Tuesday, March 30th.

First, BlueClaws season ticket holders, ticket package holders, group leaders, and members of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Priority List will have access to a 48-hour pre-sale. The pre-sale begins at 6:00 am on Tuesday, March 30th. Registration for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Priority List is free and can be made.

Then, single-game tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 6:00 am on Thursday, April 1st.

All orders must be placed online.

"Putting single-game tickets on sale is another step in the return of BlueClaws baseball, and we are very excited," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Sr. Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. "With the capacity restrictions that are in place, we strongly encourage fans to book their spot as soon as possible!"

Initially, fans will not be assigned a specific seat location, though they will be notified of their seating location well in advance of the game.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, May 4th as the BlueClaws welcome in the Hudson Valley Renegades, affiliate of the Yankees. Hudson Valley (Yankees), will play 12 games at the Shore (May 4th - May 9th and June 29th - July 4th). Brooklyn, affiliate of the Mets, will also visit for two series (June 1st - June 6th and July 27th - August 1st).

The BlueClaws will celebrate Independence Week with games against Hudson Valley (Yankees) on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Each game features an expected post-game fireworks show and is expected to sell out.

Additional promotions and theme nights are still being finalized and will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

May 4th also marks the debut of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The team re-branded in October, unveiling a new set of logos and caps that will be worn on the field for the first time. Jersey Shore BlueClaws merchandise is currently available online.

Presently, the only way to ensure tickets to some of the top games of the year is through a BlueClaws Membership Plan. These 5 & 10-Game plans not only include game the best seats, but also season ticket holder gift(s), dinner and dessert at each game, and a boardwalk game ticket to each game.

The BlueClaws opened a boardwalk game area in centerfield, featuring traditional favorites like Hoop Shot, Cat Rack, Balloon Darts, Ring Toss, and Goblet Toss, plus a Mini Golf Course and Biergarten in 2018, helping to bring the best of the Jersey Shore to the ballpark that is home to the Jersey Shore's team.

2021 also marks the first year the BlueClaws compete as a High-A team. They will play in the High-A East League's Northern Division with Hudson Valley (Yankees), Brooklyn (Mets), Wilmington (Nationals), and Aberdeen (Orioles) while also playing several series against teams from the Southern Division.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are the Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

