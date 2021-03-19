New York Yankees Assign 2021 Renegades Field Staff

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, High Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees are pleased to announce their 2021 Minor League field staff, as assigned by the Yankees earlier today.

Yonkers, New York born Dan Fiorito enters his fifth season with the New York Yankees organization. This will be Fiorito's second stint as a manager within the Yankees organization. His debut came in 2019 when he piloted the Gulf Coast Yankees East team. Last year, Fiorito was named the manager of the Staten Island Yankees prior to the season not being played. Fiorito played four years with the Yankees organization, playing in 332 career games. He and his wife Elizabeth currently reside in Yonkers.

Pitching Coach Gerardo Casadiego enters his ninth season with the New York Yankees. Casadiego started his coaching career in 2014 after an incredible ten-year playing career. Casadiego played for four organizations during that time, including stints with the Expos, Yankees, Rockies and Orioles. He pitched in 297 games, which included 30 starts. Casadiego and his wife Raquel have two sons, Abraham and Isaac.

Jacob Hirst has been named the hitting coach for the Renegades for the 2021 season. This is Hirst's third year with the New York Yankees. Hirst played his collegiate baseball at Central College in Pella, Iowa. The Iowa native graduated with his B.A. in exercise science and his Master's degree in exercise physiology from St. Ambrose University in Iowa.

Aaron Bossi will be the defensive coach for the 2021 Renegades. Bossi, was slated to be the defensive coach last year in AAA Scranton-Wilkes Barre. Bossi played one season with the New York Yankees in 2016 after playing four years at Marshall University for the Thundering Herd. Bossi has a Master's degree in Business Administration from Columbia College in his home state of Missouri.

Bennington, Vermont native Michael Becker will be the Athletic Trainer for the Renegades. Becker enters his 10th season with the Yankees organization. Becker graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a B.S. in Athletic Training.

Danny Smith will be the Renegades Strength and Conditioning Coach. This is Smith's fifth season with the New York Yankees. Smith earned his Master's degree in Sport and Exercise Science from Gannon University in 2015. Amanda Brady has been named Advance Scouting Analyst, Mike Triller will be the Renegades Video Manager and Matt Seletsky will be the Renegades Clubhouse Manager in 2021. For more information about the Renegades 2021 season, please visit www.hvrenegades.com.

