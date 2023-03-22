BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health to Host April 3rd Blood Drive with Blood Levels at Critical Need

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health will partner on an Emergency Blood & Platelet Drive at ShoreTown Ballpark Park on Tuesday, April 3rd from 11:30 am until 5:30 pm. The current blood supply is at critical levels and the need for donors is extremely high.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended and can be made or calling 732-235-8100 ext 221 or 248. There is limited availability within each 15-minute time slot to ensure social distancing protocols will be followed. While the need for blood is typically highest in the summer, the COVID-19 pandemic has further depleted the blood supply, making drives like these all the more important.

All donors are instructed to eat and drink prior to the donation and to bring a photo ID. Those that have been exposed to or cared for a positive COVID-19 patient within 28 days prior to the drive are not eligible to donate.

A screening will take place on the ground level before donors enter the lobby outside the ballpark.

All donors will receive two FREE BlueClaws tickets for the 2023 season and be a BlueClaws VIP experience for 20 people that includes a Luxury Suite and 20 Boardwalk and Mini Golf passes.

