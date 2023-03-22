BlueClaws Launch Fan Starter Pack

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have another new great ticket option for fans , the Fan Starter Pack, that includes tickets, merchandise, mini golf passes, and a ceremonial first pitch at a game this season!

The Fan Starter Pack is just $149 and includes the following.

Tickets

A BlueClaws Mini Plan includes tickets to five of the best games of the year. At each of the five games, fans get a reserve seat, boardwalk game play, hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream. Plus, the package includes a complimentary ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, on April 11th as well.

Merchandise

The Fan Starter Pack includes the following: BlueClaws Adjustable Cap, Logo Baseball, Foam Finger, BlueClaws Team Pennant, and Fan Chain (new to the Claws Cove in 2023)

Mini Golf

The package includes five passes to be used at Manasquan Bank Mini Golf at ShoreTown Ballpark.

First Pitch

Each purchaser can throw out a ceremonial first pitch (game date TBD and subject to availability).

The Fan Starter pack is just $149 and can be ordered online or by calling 732-901-7000 option 3.

