BlueClaws Release 2024 Home Schedule - Opening Night Set for April 5th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have unveiled their 2024 home schedule, with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Friday, April 5th against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

The 66-game home schedule features 10 six-game series and two three-game series: the season's first series, April 5th - 7th against Aberdeen, and a three-game set against Wilmington (Nationals) from July 4th through July 6th.

"We are looking forward to closing 2023 with some great entertainment, theme nights, and family fun, but we are also working with an eye on 2024 to make sure we make that season the absolute best it can be," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We can't wait for April 5th and Opening Night, always one of the best days of the year!"

Jersey Shore will be home on Mother's Day (May 12th), Father's Day (June 16th), and July 4th.

24 of the 66 BlueClaws home games next year will come against Mets and Yankees affiliates. The Battle of the Boardwalks continues with Jersey Shore and the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). Brooklyn will be at ShoreTown Ballpark twice: April 16th - 21st and May 28th - June 2nd. Hudson Valley (Yankees) will also make two visits: July 9th - 14th and August 27th - September 1st.

The final home game of the season is set for Sunday, September 1st. 45 of the 66 home games fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"The release of the schedule always marks a new beginning," said Ricciutti. "Our team is set to plan our biggest and best season yet.

"Of course, we're still working on an exciting final two homestands. We look forward to seeing everyone at the ballpark."

A full schedule including road games and game times will be announced at a later date.

