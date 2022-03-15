BlueClaws Announce Initial Set of 2022 Promotions

March 15, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With single-game tickets set to go on sale Saturday, the BlueClaws announced an initial set of 2022 promotional and theme nights. The season kicks off with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, on Friday, April 8th.

Included on the calendar for 2022 are the following (please note that more promotional nights will be added to this list):

April 8th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk) with Post-Game Fireworks and Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (first 500 fans)

April 9th - Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (first 500 fans)

April 10th - Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (first 500 fans)

April 23rd - Touch-Some-Trucks Day (Atlantic Physical Therapy Center)

April 24th - Buster's Birthday Party

May 7th - Bark in the Park (95.9 WRAT & 100.1 WJRZ)

June 2nd - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

June 3rd - Pride Night (Coca-Cola) with Post-Game Fireworks and Pride Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

June 17th - Girl Scout Family Night (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) with Post-Game Fireworks

June 18th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance & Margaritaville Night at the Park with Jimmy Kenny & the Pirate Beach Band

June 19th - Father's Day Celebration with Post-Game Catch on the Field

July 4th - Independence Day Celebration with Post-Game Fireworks

July 7th - Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank)

July 8th - Post-Game Fireworks

July 9th - Irish Heritage Night (New Jersey Natural Gas) with Almost U2 and Irish Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

July 22nd - Post-Game Fireworks

July 23rd - BruceClaws Night / Bruce Springsteen Appreciation Night (Kean University) with Asbury Fever

August 5th - Star Wars Night (NJR Home Services) with Post-Game Fireworks

August 19th - Boy Scout Night (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

August 20th - Splintered Sunlight Performance (Rothman Orthopaedics)

September 6th - 11th - Locals Summer (Rothman Orthopaedics)

September 9th - Autism Awareness Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Sunny Days Sunshine Center)

September 10th - Fan Appreciation Night

September 11th - September 11th Remembrance Day

Additionally, the BlueClaws have the following day-of-the-week promotions:

Sunday - Kids Eat Free (Sabrett) & Kids Club Sundays (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors/Coors Light Cans

Thursday - Silver Sluggers Thursday for Seniors

Friday - Fireworks Friday with post-game fireworks on Opening Night and Fridays beginning in June, plus July 4th

Saturday - Bell's Brewery Summer Concert Series with live music at select Saturday night games

Single-game tickets will go on sale online beginning at 8:00 am on Saturday. In-person sales run from 1 pm - 3 pm with in-person fans able to take advantage of a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on Opening Night tickets and 20% off on Fire Pit outings for April & May. Fire Pit outings include five tickets in special seating along the left field concourse along with the group's own private fire pit. Normally $125, they will be available for $100 in-person on Saturday.

Additional promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

BlueClaws Membership Plans include tickets to the best games of the year plus dinner and dessert at each game, boardwalk game tickets at each game, and special season ticket holder gifts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.