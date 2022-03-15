Crawdads Reveal Promotional Schedule

Hickory, NC - In anticipation of the start of the Hickory Crawdads' 30th anniversary season, the 'Dads are excited to announce their 2022 promotional lineup. The schedule is highlighted by returning fan-favorite alternate identities, 12 giveaways, 2 Christian concerts, 2 appearances, an array of theme nights, and 3 jersey auctions.

Both the Llamas de Hickory and Couch Potato alternate identities will return this season. The Llamas de Hickory, which are part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program to celebrate Latinx culture, will take the field on six dates this season. Each of the games will fall on a different day of the week. The Couch Potatoes will have a three game take over from July 15-17. Both the Llamas de Hickory and the Couch Potato theme nights will feature specialty jerseys and hats.

The Crawdads will kick off the season with a magnet schedule giveaway on Opening Night presented by Absolute Tree Care, Blue Ridge Transportation, and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. On Friday, April 15th, fans can grab a 2022 poster schedule as they leave the ballpark courtesy of Lake Hickory Vet, Hickory Printing Solutions, and Big Dawg 92.1. Opening Week will wrap up with a scheduled double header on Saturday, April 16th that will feature 1,000 replica road jerseys being given out thanks to 3 Labs Property Inspection and Kicks 103.3. The Crawdads will host their big anniversary celebration on April 30th and will be giving away 1,000 replica championship rings from the team's first South Atlantic League title in 2002. On Sunday, May 1st, the first 100 mothers to the Mother's Day celebration game will get a carnation thanks to Whitfield's Flowers & More. The Wake Forest Athletics department is returning on Friday, May 27th, for Hickory is Deactown Night and is giving away tee shirts to the first 500 fans. The next night, the 'Dads are partnering with Pepsi to give out 1,000 military themed jerseys as part of a Memorial Day tribute. Saturday, June 18th, the first thousand fans will get a Crawdads tee shirt from Duck Graphics and Kicks 103.3. The Crawdads will kick off the Independence Day celebration with a patriotic themed jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Blue Ridge Transportation and Big Dawg 92.1. As part of Couch Potatoes Weekend, the team will be giving away 1,000 chip bowls featuring the Couch Potatoes logo courtesy of Kicks 103.3. On August 20th the team is partnering with UNC Health Blue Ridge and Big Dawg 92.1 for a Llamas de Hickory gnome giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The Crawdads will wrap up the giveaways on September 10th, the final Saturday of the season, by handing out 500 team card sets thanks to WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

The Crawdads will host two post-game Christian Concerts this season. The first one will be on Saturday, May 14th and will feature Love & The Outcome presented by Crossnore Communities for Children and 106.9 The Light. The second will be on Saturday, July 30th and will be Ryan Stevenson sponsored by the Billy Graham Library, Crossnore Communities for Children, Gardner-Webb University, and 106.9 The Light.

A pair of appearances will also be stopping by the Frans this season. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be coming out to the ballpark on Saturday, June 18th. Tyler entertains the crowd between innings and during the game by balancing items from the stands as well as bicycles and ladders on his face. The ZOOperstars! will also be returning to Hickory for their inflatable mascot antics on Saturday, August 6th.

Promotional staples such as Wizard Night (May 13th presented by Sonrise Travel), Star Wars Night (August 5th), and Princess Night featuring a meet and greet with Practically Perfect Princess Parties (August 19th presented by Sonrise Travel) are returning to the schedule. The Crawdads are also partnering with Marvel for a Marvel's Defenders of Defenders Night on Friday, June 17th. The Crawdads are also introducing a few new themes nights including Cartoonmania (April 15th), Villains Night (April 27th), 2000s Country Night (July 2nd), Night of Horrible Promotions (July 27th), 'Dad Bod Night (July 28th), and Under the Sea Jamboree (September 8th).

This year the Crawdads will be hosting three jersey auctions. The auctions will kick off with a Thor jersey as part of the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, June 17th. The Crawdads will also be auctioning their 30th anniversary jerseys that they will be wearing on select games (April 30th, June 30th, July 30th, and July 31st) with the auction wrapping up on Sunday, July 31st. Lastly, the team will have their home red jerseys that have been worn since 2016 up for auction during the last homestand of the season. All jersey auctions will take place via on the MiLB auction platform. You do not need to be present to win.

Single game tickets will go on sale at the Spring Fling from 11-1pm on Saturday. Fans with vouchers will also be able to start redeeming them for specific games starting Saturday. Vouchers must be brought to the ticket office to be traded in. Tickets can be purchased over the phone starting on Monday, March 21st by calling 828-322-3000.

