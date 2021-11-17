BlueClaws Announce BlueFriday Weekend Promotions in the Claws Cove

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have announced special promotions set for BlueFriday Weekend in the Claws Cove team store. The store will be open for in-person shopping Friday through Sunday (November 26-28) from 9 am - 5 pm each day.

In-Person Merchandise Specials

Friday, November 26th will feature special flash sales at various points of the day.

9 am - 11 am - 40% off Fitted Hats (In-Store Only)

11 am - 1 pm - $10 off Hoodies (In-Store Only youth and adult)

1 pm - 5 pm - 25% off Storewide (In-Store Only, excludes clearance items)

All Day Clearance Items - these Lakewood BlueClaws items are buy three and get two free! This if your final chance to get any Lakewood BlueClaws merchandise before these items are gone for good!

Saturday, November 27th will feature a free fitted hat with each purchase of $125 or more.

Sunday, November 28th will feature tiered savings on all items in the store.

Save 20% on orders of at least $75

Save 25% on orders of at least $125

Save 30% on orders of at least $200

In-Person Ticket Special

Take advantage of a special Buy-One-Get-One offer on Thirsty Thursday Club Memberships! Membership in the Thirsty Thursday Club includes 10 undated tickets valid at Thursday games in 2022 for just $120, 33% savings off the day of game price. This offer, valid only in-person on Friday, means you'll get 20 Thursday tickets for just $120! Click here for more on the Thirsty Thursday Club.

Online Specials

Click here to shop the Claws Cove online. These items will be available beginning Friday, November 26th.

A Youth Mystery Gift Box, a $75 value, is available for just $50 and includes the following items:

Hoodie

Mini Bat

Logo Baseball

Team Pennant

Drawstring Backpack

An Adult Mystery Gift Box, a $100 value, is available for just $75 and includes the following items:

Hoodie

Pint Glass

Team Pennant

Face Mask (set of 3)

2021 BlueClaws Team Card Set

BlueClaws Coozie

BlueClaws Lapel Pin

Tiered savings packages will run the duration of the weekend:

Save 20% on orders of at least $75 (excludes Mystery Boxes)

Save 25% on orders of at least $125 (excludes Mystery Boxes)

Save 30% on orders of at least $200 (excludes Mystery Boxes)

Finally, only on Monday, November 29th, anyone that buys a hoodie will get a t-shirt for just $10.

