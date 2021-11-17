'Dads Debut New On-Field Hats

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are debuting two new on-field hats and a new road jersey for the 2022 season.

The new road cap is all black and features the North Carolina state logo on the front. The previous road cap was all black as well but featured a red claw. The state logo was used on the old batting practice hat.

The Crawdads are also changing up their batting practice cap for next season. The hat is tricolor with the back panels being black with the front two in white while the bill is red. The cap logo is the crawdad crossing bats behind his head. The logo was debuted in 2016 but had not been used on any on-field hats, only as a sleeve patch.

The road jersey received a few tweaks from previous season. The all gray jersey now features the front wordmark and rear numbers in red with black outlines instead of the reverse that was on the jerseys from 2016 to 2021.

The batting practice hat is worn by players during workouts but can also be paired with the home jersey. The road cap can be worn with the away jerseys or with the alternate blues.

The hats are now available for pre-order online. They are estimated to start shipping December 3rd. Replica road jerseys will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, thanks to 3 Labs Property Inspection, on the April 16th doubleheader beginning at 4pm.

