Blue Wahoos Partner with FDOH-Escambia to Offer In-Game Vaccines

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to fans at their games on June 5, June 6, June 19, and June 20.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to eligible fans ages 12 and up. Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled to receive their second dose at FDOH-Escambia the week of Monday, June 28. Single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will also be available to eligible participants ages 18 and up.

No appointments will be necessary for fans attending the games.

Fans interested in attending the Blue Wahoos games during which vaccines will be administered can secure their tickets at BlueWahoos.com.

For more information about FDOH-Escambia and COVID-19, fans may visit EscambiaHealth.com.

