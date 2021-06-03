Smokies And Barons Suspended Wednesday Night

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Wednesday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham Barons has been suspended in the bottom of the third inning with no score. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader with a seven-inning game to follow Thursday night beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

Neither team had a baserunner before Wednesday's game went into a lengthy delay. LHP Konnor Pilkington retired all nine Smokies he faced and had four strikeouts. LHP Luis Lugo retired all six Barons he faced, Lugo was set to take the mound in the bottom of the third before the game was delayed.

Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home for a 12-game homestand beginning on June 8. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

