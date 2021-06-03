Smokies Drop Close Twinbill

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons (18-9) defeated the Tennessee Smokies (10-16) twice Thursday night at Regions Field. The Smokies dropped a pair of one run games, losing the first 5-4 before being shutout 1-0 in game two.

The first game was the continuation of Wednesday's suspended game. Neither team had a baserunner prior to the stoppage, but when the game resumed in the bottom of the third, Birmingham scored three times. The Barons lead was 4-0 after four. The Smokies did not have a baserunner in game one until Tyler Payne led off the fifth with a double. He would score on Nelson Maldonado's groundout to cut the deficit to 4-1.

In the sixth, Micker Adolfo hit a solo home run to extend the Barons lead to 5-1. Grayson Byrd led off the next half inning with a solo home run, his first in Double-A. In the eighth, back-to-back two-out RBI base hits from Darius Hill and Chase Strumpf brought the Smokies within one. The Smokies were retired in order in the ninth, losing game one 5-4.

RHP Peyton Remy (L, 0-1) was fantastic in his Smokies debut in game two, he retired the first five Barons and set down 10 straight at one point. Remy allowed just two hits and an unearned run in six innings. He also walked one and had seven strikeouts.

The Barons scored game two's only run in the second, Laz Rivera singled and moved to second on a throwing error, then scored on JJ Muno's RBI single. In the seventh, the Smokies had the tying and go ahead runs in scoring position, but LHP Bennett Sousa (SV, 2) struckout Connor Myers to end the game.

The Smokies and Barons will play game four of their series Friday night at Regions Field. First pitch between RHP Cam Sanders (0-0, 3.86) and RHP Blake Battenfield (3-0, 2.52) is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home for a 12-game homestand beginning on June 8. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

