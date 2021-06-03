M-Braves Win Again on Thursday Night, 5-2

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves won their second straight over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday night, 5-2, to push the record to 14-13 and above .500 for the first time this season. The M-Braves have won six of their last seven and are 14-9 since starting the season 0-4.

The M-Braves wasted no time again on Thursday night and scored first in the first inning. With two outs, Shea Langeliers kept the inning alive with a single and then raced home from first base on a double by C.J. Alexander. The 24-year-old struck again in the third inning with two outs, dropping a double into right-center, scoring Justin Dean to make it 2-0. Alexander's two doubles and two RBI's places him seventh in the league with 14 RBI's on the season.

The Braves continued their attack against Pensacola (16-11) starting pitcher Jeff Lidgren (L, 2-2), by once again scoring with two outs in the fourth inning. Dean drove a pitch the opposite way to right field bringing Greyson Jenista home. The potential fourth run, Jacob Pearson, was cut down at the plate attempting to score from first. The Braves settled for a 3-0 lead.

Wendell Rijo pushed the game out of reach in the sixth inning by hitting a 410-foot home run into Pensacola Bay. The homer came after a walk to Jenista and put the Braves up 5-0.

Odalvi Javier (W, 2-0), Will Latcham, and Matt Withrow shut out the Wahoos on two hits through the first eight innings. Javier earned his second-straight victory on the mound with 5.1 scoreless innings on one hit, walking four and striking out four. Latcham pitched 1.2 innings scoreless behind Javier, giving up a hit and striking out one. Withrow continued his dominance by striking out the Pensacola side in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old has given up just one run in 17.1 innings pitched this season, striking out 19.

Daysbel Hernandez did give up his first runs since joining the M-Braves after a two-run home run by J.J. Bleday in the ninth, but he minimized the damage and finished the game with a strikeout and groundout.

Langeliers finished 2-for-4 with a double and walk, pushing his batting average to .294 and league-leading OPS to 1.066. Dean reached base safely three times on Thursday and was 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, and Alexander was 2-for-5

The Braves will look for their third-straight win on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 3.24) makes his third start for the Braves against Pensacola LHP Will Stewart (0-2, 4.74). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB and mississippibraves.com

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park on June 15 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies. The homestand will feature two great giveaways. On Friday, June 18, the first 1,000 fans will get a Mississippi Braves beach towel, showcasing a panoramic photo of Trustmark Park, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. The first 1,500 fans on Friday, June 25, will get a Freddie Freeman replica jersey presented by Morgan & Morgan!

For tickets or more information about the M-Braves, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

