Blue Wahoos Baseball Returns Tomorrow

April 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Blue Wahoos welcome the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey for a pair of pre-season exhibition games.

The Blue Wahoos welcome the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey to Pensacola for an exhibition series on Tuesday and Wednesday! Tickets are only $18 when purchased in advance, and include a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Here's just a sample of all the fun things we have planned for this cultural celebration:

The Blue Wahoos will wear their alternate "Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok" uniforms, unveiled to great acclaim in 2023 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) event series that celebrates local Hispanic communities.

The Mexican national anthem before each game will be performed by Mexico native and Pensacola-area resident Amid Montelongo.

Public address duties and game music will be provided by Pensacola-based Mario Jimenez, the bilingual DJ and owner of Triple M Entertainment.

Longtime Blue Wahoos emcee "Downtown Dave" Presnell will lead on-field promotions under the temporary moniker "David del Centro."

Krewe de Karnaval, Pensacola's Latino-themed Mardi Gras krewe led by Roselvy Carrion, will bring a festive atmosphere to the fan experience and lead in the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

A special "Piñata Run" will be held during the sixth inning in which young fans chase a piñata across the outfield.

Grupo Folklorico Mitotiani, based out of Robertsdale, Alabama, will perform traditional Mexican celebrational dances and lead the crowd in the popular folk dance "La Raspa."

A simplified version of the "Pok-Ta-Pok" ballgame will be turned into an in-game activity with fan involvement.

Before the ninth inning of each game, fans will be prompted to bring the energy with an "Hora Loca" (crazy hour).

After Wednesday's exhibition game, fans are encouraged to remain in their seats for a postgame fireworks show presented by Nationwide. During the fireworks show, there will be a live musical performance by Grupo Golpe Latino.

Exclusive concessions items offered at Blue Wahoos Stadium will include the El Hefe Loaded Mac and Cheese at the all-new Chez Mac Gourmet cart in Section 102; Sweet and Spicy Margaritas made with Pineapple Jalapeño Dulce Vida Tequila; Frozen Margaritas with Dulce Vida Tequila; and Corona, Modelo and Landshark beer selections.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. prior to a 6:05 p.m. first pitch for each game. Tickets, available at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office, are only $18 when purchased in advance and include a hot dog, chips and a drink. The games will be broadcast locally on BlabTV, and internationally in Mexico through the Multimedios Televisión network.

