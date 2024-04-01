Opening Week Homestand Highlights

April 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Don't miss the fourth season of Trash Pandas baseball!

Following the Trash Pandas three game series against the Tennessee Smokies, the team will return home to host the Birmingham Barons (Double-A, Chicago White Sox) and here's what fans can expect to see at Toyota Field!

Tuesday, April 9- Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5:00. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Opening Night Festivities: Get to your seats early, as both teams will be introduced along the foul lines as part of the Opening Night festivities with a special ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans will receive a 2024 Magnet Schedule, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans can enjoy $5 wine specials.

Opening Night Celebration Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Wednesday, April 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Ben Joyce Bobblehead: It's the first bobblehead giveaway of the season! The first 1,500 adults (18+) will receive a Ben Joyce Bobblehead sponsored by SportsMED.

Dog Day Wednesday: First of nine Dog Days this season. Fans can purchase $16 reserved tickets in Sections 1 and 2, as well as $8 tickets on the Berm to enjoy the game with their furry friend. A $1 donation per dog is required, benefiting a local animal non-profit.

Thursday, April 11 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: Happy Hour gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Real Estate / Home Buyer Night- The first 1,000 kids aged 17 and under will receive a Trash Pandas Door Mat sponsored by Alabama Closing and Title. Visit the Real Estate Expo on the concourse throughout the game. Exhibits are just $250 and include a display table and 4 tickets to the game. Deadline to participate is April 8th. Contact djames@trashpandasbaseball.com to book a spot.

Extended Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. $3 domestic drafts available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and the Banditos Bar in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Friday, April 12 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night at Toyota Field.

Saturday, April 13 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game fireworks show sponsored by Inline Electric.

Sunday, April 14 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

4 x 4 Night: Decorate your vehicle and join in the pre-game parade around the warning track! Tickets are just $25 and include a reserved ticket, custom Trash Pandas Stone Car Coaster Set, and parade. More information and to purchase tickets: https://fevo.me/3PmsovA

Listerhill CU Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game!

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out the first round of rotating food specials at our different concession options:

Dumpster Dive: Smoked Bologna BLT

House Smoked Bologna, on a Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, topped with Shredded Lettuce, Fried Green Tomatoes and finished with House made Roasted Garlic Aioli.

Gravity Grille: Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger

All Beef Angus Burger with Melted Cheddar Cheese, topped with Grilled Onions, Jalapenos and Crispy Bacon Strips, stuffed between Grilled Cheese Buns.

All Stars: Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake Stacked with Soft Serve Ice Cream, Peach Cobbler Filling and Streusel Topping.

Bullpen Bar / Sprocket's Grill: Buffalo Wild Dog

All Beef Hot Dog on a Steamed Brioche Bun garnished with Crispy Bacon Crumbles, Diced Celery, Crumbled Moody Blue Cheese and Finished with House Made Garlic Buffalo Ranch.

Tickets for all 69 home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all 138 Trash Pandas games on our new radio station, WZZN 97.7-HD2, and download the WZZN app to take us anywhere.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.