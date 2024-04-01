2024 Biloxi Shuckers Initial Roster Announced

April 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced their initial roster for the 2024 season. The Shuckers will begin their 2024 campaign on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can get their first look at the 2024 roster during the team's exhibition game on Wednesday, April 3 against the Pearl River Community College Wildcats.

The roster features the Brewers top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, along with four other MLB Pipeline Top-30 prospects, including Brock Wilken (No. 7), Eric Brown Jr. (No. 12), Bradley Blalock (No. 18) and Wes Clarke (No. 25). The roster also features 18 returning players and 20 who played at least one game at the Double-A level in 2023.

Along with the 2023 Southern League home run leader, Wes Clarke, the Shuckers also see Carlos Rodriguez return, who finished the year third in the Southern League with a .291 average, the third-best mark in franchise history. In the bullpen, James Meeker returns for 2024 after leading the Double-A level with a 3.8% walk rate (minimum of 80 innings).

After a brief six-game stint to end the 2023 season, Brock Wilken rejoins the Shuckers after a .285/.414/.473 slash line with a .887 OPS across three levels and 47 games. Wilken was selected 18th overall by the Brewers in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University.

Misiorowski is joined on the pitching staff by Bradley Blalock, who the Brewers acquired at the 2023 trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox and Tyler Woessner, who led the Midwest League in 2023 with 112 strikeouts. Chad Patrick also joins the staff after being acquired this past offseason from the Oakland A's organization. Patrick made 27 appearances and 26 starts between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023.

The roster will also be led by new manager Joe Ayrault, who is set to lead the Shuckers in his first season at the Double-A level after 965 wins over 16 seasons in Minor League Baseball. Ayrault is joined by Pitching Coach Will Schierholz, Hitting Coach JJ Reimer, Bench Coach Fidel Peña, Bullpen Coach Paul Moeller and Development Coach Danny Larson. Support staff includes Strength and Conditioning Specialist Grant Kastelan, Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling, Associate Athletic Trainer Katie Bowersox, Strength and Conditioning Associate Chris Romano and Tech Operations Intern Sean Gilmartin.

The full roster breakdown is below;

PITCHERS (16): Bradley Blalock, Kaleb Bowman, Sam Carlson, Sam Gardner, Justin King, James Meeker, Nick Merkel, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Nate Peterson, Adam Seminaris, TJ Shook, Russell Smith, Shane Smith, Tyler Woessner, Justin Yeager

CATCHERS (3): Wes Clarke, Darrien Miller, Andy Yerzy

INFIELDERS (6): Eric Brown Jr., Ernesto Martinez, Ethan Murray, Zavier Warren, Brock Wilken, Freddy Zamora

OUTFIELDERS (4): Noah Campbell, Eduardo Garcia, Carlos Rodriguez, Lamar Sparks

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.