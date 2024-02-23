Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Evan Elliott

February 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Toronto Blue Jays purchased the contract of Ottawa Titans' right-handed pitcher Evan Elliott on Friday.

Elliott, 23, signed with the Titans this past November out of the Texas Rangers organization, in which the Canadian right-hander tossed parts of three seasons in the Arizona Complex League.

A former Canadian Junior National Team member, Elliott finished the 2023 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Intercounty Baseball League. Appearing in 11 games (one start, ten in relief), he began this tenure with six scoreless innings.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Elliott was selected by the Rangers in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft and made 15 relief appearances in the minor leagues. The 6-foot-3 righty compiled a career 2-1 record and tossed to a 4.70 ERA over 15.1 innings. Elliott struck out 24 batters, which was good enough for a 14.1 SO/9.

Elliott is expected to join the Blue Jays ahead of Spring Training in Dunedin, Florida this month and is the second member of the Ottawa Titans to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 23, 2024

Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Evan Elliott - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.