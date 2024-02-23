Washington Inks LHP Frankie Giuliano to Deal

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, after acquiring him in a trade with Ottawa February 9, have signed lefty Frankie Giuliano to a Wild Things' contract. The transaction is presented by McClelland's Contracting & Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's #1 roofing company.

Giuliano spent the last two seasons in Trois-Rivieres, appearing in three games in 2022 before making 42 appearances last year. He had three saves in 2023 in 38.2 innings pitched. He fanned 31.

The southpaw started his pro career after three collegiate seasons at Pace, where he posted a 4.50 ERA in 28 career outings (four starts). In 50 collegiate innings, he struck out 48 batters. He also played at Monroe College and at Archbishop Stepinac in high school.

The Bronx, New York native was acquired in a trade with Ottawa that sent lefty Kyle White to the Titans.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

