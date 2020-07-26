Blue Jays Confirm 2020 Home Schedule, Will Host Miami on August 11 at Sahlen Field

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced their home schedule for the 2020 season that includes 25 scheduled games at the home of the Buffalo Bisons,' Sahlen Field.

The Blue Jays first home game in Buffalo is set for Tuesday, August 11 (6:37 p.m.) with the first of a pair of games against the Miami Marlins. From there, the team's final 25 scheduled home games will be played at Sahlen Field.

To accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications for Major League play, as well as safety requirements outlined in the MLB Operations Manual, the Blue Jays will play its first scheduled homestand - July 29 to August 2 - on the road in Washington and Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays first homestand at Sahlen Field will be August 11-12 against the Marlins and then August 14-16 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto will then face the Boston Red Sox (Aug. 25-27) and the Baltimore Orioles (28-31) in Buffalo to close out the month of August.

The Blue Jays will then host the New York Yankees at Sahlen Field twice in September, first for three games, September 7-9, before a three-game series with the New York Mets (Sept. 11-13) and then for a four-game series, September 21-24, before a three-game series with the Orioles (Sept. 25-27) to close out the 2020 regular season.

The Blue Jays-Marlins game on August 11 will be 104 years, 11 months and 3 days (or 38,324 days) since the last Major League game played in Buffalo, NY. The Buffalo Blues of the Federal League swept a doubleheader from the Baltimore Terrapins, 4-0 and 5-4, on September 8, 1915 at Federal Field.

As a reminder, all Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field will be closed to the public and no tickets will be issued for any game. All games dates and times are subject to change.

