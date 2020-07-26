Back from Injury, Former Tribe Hurler JT Brubaker Shines in MLB Debut

INDIANAPOLIS - After emerging from summer camp with a place on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster, right-handed pitcher and former Indianapolis Indians starter JT Brubaker made his major league debut today against St. Louis. He is the first member from the 2019 Tribe squad to make their debut this season.

The 26-year-old entered in the sixth inning in relief of former Tribe starter Mitch Keller and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to hold a 5-1 lead for the Pirates. Brubaker surrendered three hits and collected four strikeouts, his first coming against Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. Brubaker began the 2019 season as Indianapolis' Opening Day starter and went 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA (3er/16.0ip) in his first three starts. On April 15 vs. Toledo, in the middle of a four-hit shutout vs. the IL West rival, Brubaker exited the game with right elbow discomfort. He skipped his next start and surrendered three runs on four hits in his 5.0-inning stint on April 24 at Gwinnett.

He was placed on the injured list the next day with a right forearm strain and, after making two rehab starts in late June, was shut down for the remainder of the season.

In February, Brubaker made two appearances in relief before spring training was suspended due to the novel coronavirus. He allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

After being selected by the Pirates in the sixth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Akron, Brubaker rose through the ranks of the organization. He began the 2018 season with Double-A Altoona, where he pitched the year prior, but quickly made his way to Indianapolis and compiled a 3.10 ERA (41er/119.0ip) with 96 strikeouts in Triple-A.

Brubaker joined the Pirates' 40-man roster prior to the 2019 season after being named Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018.

