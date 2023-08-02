Blue Jays Come back, Masson Walks off Mighty Mussels for 4-3 Win

Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (45-52, 13-18) took their series-opener against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (46-51, 12-19) in walk-off fashion thanks to JC Masson's two-out, RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth.

Fort Myers got out to an early lead, scoring three runs across the first two innings on Blue Jays starter RHP Irv Carter. Carter went just two and two thirds on the night, giving up the three runs on five hits and six walks. RHP Davis Feldman took over with two outs in the third, inheriting a bases loaded jam, but Feldman struck out Danny De Andrade on a six-pitch battle on an 0-2 count to keep the inning scoreless.

Mighty Mussels starter RHP Jose Olivares pitched extremely well for Fort Myers, just two runs and one earned while scattering three hits in five and two thirds worth of work. A much different Olivares than what the Blue Jays had faced twice this season already.

Olivares gave up an unearned run in the fourth after Tucker Toman had reached on an error, and Roque Salinas brought him in on an RBI-single. Then in his final inning, a two-out walk to Toman and an RBI-double by Salinas to bring him in again saw Olivares exit with the tying run in scoring position.

Fort Myers RHP Juan Mendez took over the pitching duties, stranding Salinas on second to end the sixth inning. But in the seventh, Dunedin struck again. A leadoff walk drawn by Edward Duran and a smoked double by Bryce Arnold put runners on second and third with nobody out. Masson flew one deep in left, giving Duran all the time needed to jog home, tying the ballgame up at 3-3.

RHP Michael Brewer took over for Feldman, struggling with command early on loading the bases on two walks and an infield single, but massive strikeout of Gregory Duran kept the game tied. Dunedin would go down in order in the bottom of the inning, so Brewer came back out for the ninth, getting through 1-2-3 as well.

On to the bottom of the ninth, Brennan Orf drew a leadoff walk, moving over to second on a groundout, putting the winning run in scoring position. After a strikeout of Arnold, RHP Ricardo Velez was an out away from sending it to extras. Masson stepped in, and on the second pitch of the at bat, he missiled one up the middle, scoring Orf from second to walk off the Mighty Mussels to win the series-opener, 4-3.

With the win, Dunedin jumped Fort Myers in the standings, now sitting in fifth in the FSL West Division. The two teams square off again Wednesday night, with game two slated for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, and live coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network.

