Marauders Steal Clutch Win Thanks to Late Homer

Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (22-10, 57-40) and the Tampa Tarpons (16-16, 47-51) met for the second game of a six-game series at LECOM Park on a cool and breezy Wednesday night on the corner of 9th and 17th. The Marauders were able to grab an early lead, but the game was drawn level late before Lonnie White Jr. came through in the clutch, leading Bradenton to a 3-2 triumph.

Marauders starter Luis Peralta put on one of his best performances of the year, recording 3.2 IP while striking out six and holding the Tarpons scoreless.

Bradenton snatched their first lead of the game in the third inning when Tanner Tredaway singled and then advanced to third when Geovanny Planchart reached on an error committed by Tampa's third baseman Kiko Romero. Jesus Castillo then floated a ball to the right, deep enough to allow Tredaway to come home and score on the sacrifice fly.

An error would be a significant factor in the Marauders doubling their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Carter Bins was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and advanced to third on yet another misfield by Romero. A wild pitch then allowed Bins to jog home and extend Bradenton's lead to 2-0.

Owen Sharts came out of the bullpen for the Young Bucs and tossed a scoreless 2.1 innings to carry the game into the later stages with Bradenton still up 2-0.

Tampa managed to plate a pair in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 2-2 with an inning and a half to go.

Matt Keating, the Tarpons reliever, grabbed the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning on just four pitches before Lonnie White Jr. stepped up and crushed a ball high and deep to right, easily clearing the wall to net his 3rd homer of the year while putting Bradenton in front 3-2. The Marauders finished the night with just three hits on the board, with two coming from White Jr., who also doubled earlier in the game.

Brandan Bidois shut down the Tarpons in order in the ninth with a pair of punchouts along the way to seal the 3-2 win for the Marauders.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 6:30.

