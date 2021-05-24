Blue Ghosts Do Battle May 28-30

CORPUS CHRISTI - The famed and feared USS Lexington CV-16 will again be commemorated on the baseball field when the Hooks play as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts during Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive.

"It's an honor to look across the shipping channel from Whataburger Field and see a monumental piece of our nation's history that is the USS Lexington," said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard. "She personifies strength and determination, which the Hooks try to replicate every time they take the field. We continue the annual tradition of taking the field as the Blue Ghosts during Memorial Day Weekend as we recognize her crew's sacrifices during WWII, as well as her representation of those past and present servicemen and women who make their home in the Coastal Bend."

Commissioned by the United States Navy in 1943, the USS Lexington served the Fifth Fleet during World War II. The famed aircraft carrier was engaged in nearly every operation in the Pacific Theater and spent 21 months in combat. The Japanese reported the Lexington sunk no less than four times, earning her the nickname "The Blue Ghost."

"The LEX crew is excited to once again partner with the Corpus Christi Hooks for Blue Ghosts Weekend," said USS Lexington Museum Executive Director Steve Banta. "We're proud of our close relationship with the Hooks, we're happy to see baseball back at Whataburger Field, and we're honored the Hooks are commemorating this historic ship by taking the field as the Blue Ghosts during Memorial Day weekend for this great community event."

The Blue Ghosts, among the monikers considered for the Corpus Christi Baseball Club prior to its 2005 inaugural season, return their signature sailor tattoo-inspired logos and word marks with a new Dark Graphite and Battleship Gray color scheme to match the vessel and many of the aircraft she carries. The Blue Ghosts have done battle at Whataburger Field since 2018, and this year the weekend is presented by Mike Shaw Automotive.

"Mike Shaw Automotive is privileged to honor the soldiers and sailors everywhere, who bravely bears their country's cause. To be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Blue Ghost Weekend is special to Mike Shaw Automotive because Mike Shaw is a Vietnam Veteran himself and a baseball fan. Showing appreciation to Veterans like himself in the Coastal Bend area is our top priority at Mike Shaw Automotive."

As a part of the weekend's festivities, the Hooks and USO South Texas will host a public Batting Practice Party featuring active-duty military members atop the USS Lexington's Flight Deck on Saturday, May 29. Approximately 150 baseballs will be swatted off the deck into Corpus Christi Bay beginning at 11 a.m.

Fans are invited to the BP Party for the price of admission to the USS Lexington Museum; for adults at $18.95, seniors at $16.95, military at $14.95 and children at $13.95. Hooks season members and fans who present Hooks ticket stubs from May 25-30 will receive a $3 discount at the LEX. Likewise, those who visit Lexington from May 25-30 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box Office to receive a $3 discount to any Hooks game that week (May 25-30).

Memorial Day Weekend against the Amarillo Sod Poodles kicks off with Bud Light Friday Fireworks on May 28. On Saturday the 29th, the first 3,000 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Craig Biggio 2005 Astros NL Championship Ring. On Sunday, May 30, the first 2,000 fans will get an Astros Alex Bregman "Intentional Walk" Bobblehead, courtesy of Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair. The weekend concludes with a patriotic Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Display, with the USS Lexington standing tall in the background.

In addition, the Blue Ghosts will host a canned food drive throughout the weekend benefitting USO of South Texas. Fans can take home the game-worn Blue Ghosts jerseys via a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay and the USO of South Texas.

To order Blue Ghosts merchandise and tickets for the weekend, visit the Blue Ghosts page.

For more information about the USS Lexington, visit usslexington.com.

