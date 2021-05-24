Back and Forth Affair Ends 6-5 in Favor of Northwest Arkansas
May 24, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals secured a series win Saturday night, coming out ahead of the Springfield Cardinals 6-5 in a game that saw the score tie or lead change every time runs were scored, a total of 10 times.
Eight of the nine Naturals in the batting lineup recorded hits, including two from top prospects Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) and Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect).
Pratto connected for his fourth home run in his previous eight at-bats to lead off the seventh inning, at the time putting Northwest Arkansas up 4-3.
After Clay Dungan doubled home Brhet Bewley in the eighth, it was an RBI single from Witt that scored Dungan that ended up being the difference in the game.
Bewley also had two hits in the game, driving in a run in the second before tripling in the eighth.
Rudy Martin, who made a sensational leaping play at the right field wall in the sixth inning had two hits of his own, including an RBI bunt single in the sixth.
Jon Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) only struck out two across 4.2 innings in his fourth start of the season, but the Naturals bullpen backed him up. Derrick Adams, Andres Nunez and Josh Dye combined for 4.1 innings of relief while striking out five to secure the victory.
Nunez improved his record to 3-0 on the year while Dye picked up his second save, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings to close things out.
The Naturals look for a three game winning streak Sunday, with a 1:35pm start against the Springfield Cardinals.
