Ryan Weiss Earns Second Consecutive Double-A Central Weekly Honor

AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles pitcher Ryan Weiss has been named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 17-23, the League announced today. This marks the second consecutive league weekly honor for Weiss.

In the Sod Poodles home opener on May 18, the Illinois native earned his first win of 2021 after he tossed six innings of one-hit baseball against Midland without allowing a run with eight strikeouts. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-out single.

On the week overall, Weiss made two starts, totaling 10.2 IP with just four hits allowed and 12 strikeouts.

Last week, Weiss earned his first Pitcher of the Week honor after he made one start on May 12 at Wichita, throwing six hitless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Weiss currently leads Double-A Central pitching with his 1-0 record and 0.87 ERA over four starts in 2021.

Weiss is in his third professional season after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2018 June draft out of Wright State University (Dayton, OH). In 2019, Weiss made 26 starts across then Single-A Kane County and High-A Visalia, leading all Arizona Diamondbacks minor league pitchers. In his career, he is 9-8 with a 3.66 ERA in 43 games with 42 starts.

This award marks the second of his professional career.

