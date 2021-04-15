Blue Crabs Re-Sign Former Cy Young Candidate, Mat Latos

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the re-signing of right-handed pitcher, Mat Latos on Thursday afternoon.

Mat Latos was originally selected in the 11th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. In 2010, Latos's second season in the MLB, he finished eighth in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

In 2011 Latos was traded from the Padres to the Cincinnati Reds as the headliner in a blockbuster trade in exchange for Yonder Alonso, Yasmani Grandal, and Edinson Vólquez. In his first season as a Red, the 6-foot-6 right-hander went 14-4 while leading the MLB in games started, 33.

The Alexandria, Virginia native would go on to log more than 1,000 MLB innings across nine seasons. Latos owns a 3.64 career MLB ERA, a better career ERA than the likes of Kerry Wood, Josh Beckett, and Hall of Famer, Mike Mussina.

After nearly a decade as a starting pitcher, Latos transitioned to the bullpen with the Blue Crabs in 2019. It was a smooth transition for the righty, who put together one of the most dominant seasons in the recent Atlantic League history. In June and July, Latos strung together 18 appearances of near perfection, allowing zero runs, two hits, and one walk. Latos was a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in his first year in the Atlantic League.

"Having an elite closer shortens the game. We know that if we hand the ball to Mat Latos for the ninth inning that we're going home with a win. You can't ask for much more than that," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

