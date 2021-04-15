City of Gastonia and the Gastonia Honey Hunters Officially Open Fuse Ballpark

Gastonia, NC - Today, The City of Gastonia and the Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Press Conference to officially "open" the new ballpark to the public. Opening day is fast approaching, and the Gastonia Honey Hunters are excited to welcome baseball fans into the FUSE Ballpark.

"We are excited to have a great place that our community can be proud of," said Gastonia's Mayor Walker E. Reid, III. "The opening of the FUSE Ballpark is a milestone for our City and will provide the Gastonia community with exceptional entertainment and best-in-class baseball for years to come."

The FUSE Ballpark, a $27.5 million, multi-use sports and entertainment facility, will host year-round events, including festivals, concerts, and other entertainment, creating an attractive destination where people live, work, and play. The ballpark, which broke ground in October 2019, serves as the anchor for the Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) District, making the City of Gastonia a viable and attractive area for residents, visitors, investors, and developers.

"It's a great day to be fearless, resilient, and determined in the City of Gastonia," said Team Owner, Brandon Bellamy. "As we open the gates of this beautiful ballpark, or as we call it, Honey Hunters Country, we look forward to seeing you here for world-class baseball, sporting events, festivals, concerts, and other family-friendly entertainment."

The field has been lined, the bases are out, and the pitching mound is in place. This groundbreaking centerpiece in downtown Gastonia is now officially set to welcome residents, visitors and baseball lovers on Opening Day, May 27, 2021. For more information, please visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

