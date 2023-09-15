Blue Crabs Fall Short in Rubber Match

September 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Gastonia, NC) The Blue Crabs and the Honey Hunters faced off for the final time this year. The Blue Crabs were sending Ian Kahaloa up to the mound, hoping to win the series and gain some ground in the North Division with the season winding down.

In the bottom of the third, Jason Rogers came up to the plate and added an RBI to line score, driving in Jake Hoover on a sacrifice fly to center. The Blue Crabs got the run back in the top of the fourth when Jimmy Kerrigan scored from first on Alex Crosby's second double of the contest.

In the top of the sixth, the Honey Hunters brought on a new pitcher, and after a leadoff single, Jimmy Kerrigan hit his 13th home run of the season, and the Blue Crabs had the lead. Philip Caulfield would get an RBI single later to cap off the inning. The Crabs led 4-1 on Gastonia.

The bottom of the sixth included a pair of two-run home runs, one from Zach Jarrett to make it a one-run game and a go-ahead shot from David Washington. The Blue Crabs could not score and fell short by just one run.

With the loss and a Lancaster win, the Blue Crabs were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. They will finish the season in Charleston for a three-game series over the weekend. The Blue Crabs will open the series by pitching Spencer Johnston; the first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.