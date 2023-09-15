Corey Thurman Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

September 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - Corey Thurman, a starting pitcher who spent his entire Atlantic League career with the York Revolution, has been named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team.

Thurman, a right-handed starting pitcher, spent parts of two seasons in the Major Leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays before joining the York Revolution in 2008. During his eight seasons in the ALPB, Thurman won 66 games with a 4.57 ERA and struck out 567 hitters in 980.1 innings. He led the league with 14 wins in 2012 and was a two-time postseason All-Star in 2011 and 2012. Over the course of his career, Thurman ranks second all-time with 180 games started, fourth with 66 wins, fourth in innings pitched (980.1) and fourth in strikeouts (667)

Voted to the All-Star game in 2009, 2011 and 2012, Thurman helped the Revolution win Atlantic League championships in 2010 and 2011. He is one of only four ALPB pitchers to have won 10 or more games in four or more seasons. Thurman was the starting pitcher for the Freedom Division in the 2009 All-Star Game.

A fourth round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 1996 MLB Draft, the Texarkana, Texas native reached the Major Leagues in 2002 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He joined the Revolution in 2008 and retired in 2015 at the age of 36. The Revolution retired Thurman's jersey and have also named their annual community service award in his honor.

"I started tearing up (when I found out about the award," said Thurman. "I want to thank the York Revolution family for everything they have done for me. This is one of the coolest things I've experienced."

Thurman continues to live in the York area, and serves on the Central York School Board.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs have selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.