Blue Crabs Announce Disney Movie Night, An All You Can Eat Beer and Wings MLB Watch Party, Family Sleepover

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the first three events of their Community Showcase Summer on Thursday afternoon. For a full list of Community Summer Showcase events, click HERE.

In addition to the multiple baseball camps the Blue Crabs are hosting, Southern Maryland's Hometown Team will continue to bring their community together despite not holding a 2020 season. All in the Community Showcase Summer events will be done while practicing COVID-19 guidelines.

July 17th will be the Blue Crabs first Movie Night on the field, when Disney's Onward will be played on the jumbotron. The cost for a ticket is $10 for an adult, $8 for a child, and children three and under will get in free. Popcorn, soda, and water will be included with the price of admission, and the movie will begin at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

July 24th will serve as the return of All You Can Eat Beer and Wings. Foster's Grille will serve up endless wings and beer on the field from 7:30-9:30 PM, and fans will be able to watch the return of MLB on the jumbotron. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased here.

The Blue Crabs first ever Family Sleepover on the field will be on Friday, July 31st, with a cost of $50 per family. Gates open at 7:30 PM, and a movie will be played on the jumbotron at 8:30 PM. Popcorn, soda, and water are included with the price of admission. Tickets can be purchased here.

"With or without baseball, we are still Southern Maryland's Hometown Team. These events are mostly new territory for us, but we find it vital to find ways to bring our community together during these hard times," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

