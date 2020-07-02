Constellation Energy League Announces Team Names and Logos
July 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters announced today the names and logos for the four teams to compete in the Constellation Energy League, beginning July 10.
The four team names are as follows:
Sugar Land Skeeters - Managed by Pete Incaviglia
Team Texas - Managed by Roger and Koby Clemens
Sugar Land Lightning Sloths - Managed by Greg Swindell
Eastern Reyes del Tigre - Managed by Dave Eiland
The Constellation Energy League has announced its full 56-game schedule, with tickets for all games now on sale. Fans can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets or call the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 to buy tickets today.
The Constellation Energy League opens at 7 p.m. on July 10 with the Sugar Land Skeeters taking on the Eastern Reyes del Tigre. Information on how the games can be viewed will be made available shortly.
The Constellation Energy League will feature four professional baseball teams playing a total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, running from July 10 to Aug. 30.
The Skeeters on Tuesday announced the preliminary player pool for the Constellation Energy League. Individual rosters will be released by July 6.
For updates and more information on the Constellation Energy League and the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).
Images from this story
|
Sugar Land Skeeters logo
|
Eastern Reyes del Tigre logo
|
Team Texas logo
|
Sugar Land Lightning Sloths logo
