Constellation Energy League Announces Team Names and Logos

July 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







Sugar Land Lightning Sloths logo

(Sugar Land Skeeters) Sugar Land Lightning Sloths logo(Sugar Land Skeeters)

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters announced today the names and logos for the four teams to compete in the Constellation Energy League, beginning July 10.

The four team names are as follows:

Sugar Land Skeeters - Managed by Pete Incaviglia

Team Texas - Managed by Roger and Koby Clemens

Sugar Land Lightning Sloths - Managed by Greg Swindell

Eastern Reyes del Tigre - Managed by Dave Eiland

The Constellation Energy League has announced its full 56-game schedule, with tickets for all games now on sale. Fans can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets or call the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 to buy tickets today.

The Constellation Energy League opens at 7 p.m. on July 10 with the Sugar Land Skeeters taking on the Eastern Reyes del Tigre. Information on how the games can be viewed will be made available shortly.

The Constellation Energy League will feature four professional baseball teams playing a total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, running from July 10 to Aug. 30.

The Skeeters on Tuesday announced the preliminary player pool for the Constellation Energy League. Individual rosters will be released by July 6.

For updates and more information on the Constellation Energy League and the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.