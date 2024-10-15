Blue Bombers Release Three from Practice Roster

October 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

American offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook

American defensive back Russell Dandy

American receiver Penny Hart

