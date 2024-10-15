Stampeders Headed to Steeltown

October 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats in the penultimate weekend of the 2024 Canadian Football League season. Kickoff at Tim Hortons Field is 5 p.m. MDT.

It's the first meeting between the teams since the opening week of the campaign when the Stamps downed the Ticats 32-24 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium. René Paredes booted six field goals for the winners in that game while Clark Barnes and Cam Echols provided touchdown catches. The Stamps are attempting to sweep the season series against Hamilton for the first time since the 2018 season.

Calgary (4-11-1) is in the midst of an eight winless streak including a 23-18 setback at home last week against the Edmonton Elks. The Ticats (6-10) were on a bye last week with their most recent result being a 31-10 loss at home against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 18.

The Stamps are 0-7 on the road this season and 1-5-1 against East Division opponents. Hamilton is 3-5 on home turf and 2-7 against the West.

Calgary will conclude the regular-season schedule with a Week 21 visit to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders while Hamilton travels to Ottawa.

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tim Hortons Field

Friday, Oct. 18

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN

Streaming: CBS Sports Network (U.S.), CFL+ (International)

Canadian Football League Stories from October 15, 2024

