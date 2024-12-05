Blizzard Sign Running Back Kymani Clarke

December 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed RB Kymani Clarke for the 2025 season.

Kymani (Kimo) Clarke (5-10, 205) enters his first year in the Indoor Football League (IFL). He is a native of Ocala, Florida, but now, he will travel north to experience the squalls of Northeast Wisconsin. This rookie will begin his professional career with the Green Bay Blizzard in March 2025.

Clarke spent his college career with two programs, starting with Jackson State University. From 2019 to 2020, he was a JSU Tiger. There, he played 14 games and tallied 484 yards on 95 carries (just over five yards per carry), three touchdowns, two receptions for 20 yards, and seven kick returns for 135 yards. After the 2020 abridged season, Clarke transferred to Virginia State University. He appeared in 15 games for the Trojans and recorded 384 yards on 95 carries and ten touchdowns, 14 receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown, and 14 kick returns for 372 yards and one touchdown. He showed himself to be a playmaker whenever the ball was in his hands. This balance of offensive skill sets could translate very well to the IFL.

Scoring can come in abundance in the high-action game of indoor football. IFL teams use misdirection and pre-snap motion to get explosive playmakers like Clarke the ball. Last year, many Blizzard players were utilized in the rushing and receiving game. Clarke could be the next player to be featured in this way. Although there may be lofty expectations from a historic football season, Clarke feels confident. He recently said he is "ready to dominate in my new home in Green Bay [and] show the world 'Kimo Therapy.'"

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.