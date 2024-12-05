Panthers Sign Running Back Anthony Grant

December 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a running back who has produced against high-level competition with the signing of former University of Nebraska running back Anthony Grant.

"Anthony is a slashing running back who can stretch the defense wide, and he has the wiggle to elude tacklers in space," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the speed and instant acceleration to open up the field, and his versatility allows defenses the ability to use him in the passing game as well."

During his two years at Nebraska, Grant led the Cornhuskers in carries and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2022 after running for 915 yards with six touchdowns. His 218 carries were the most at the university since 2014. He was the first Husker since 1950 to rush for over 100 yards in his first three games. Grant ended his career in Lincoln with six games over 100 yards in 15 starts.

Grant began his college career at Florida State before transferring to New Mexico Military Institute, where he emerged as the top-rated junior college running back in the country. In two seasons at NMNI, Grant ran for 2,549 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Prior to signing with the Panthers, Grant had NFL minicamp stints with Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

"Coming from the Big Ten is a real advantage, going against top players every game. Having that experience is only going to help me," said Grant. "I want to show that I can play at higher levels and have the will to be whatever is needed in a running back. I'll do what it takes."

