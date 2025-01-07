Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Eric Abojei

January 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Eric Abojei for the 2025 season.

Eric Abojei (6-5 330) joins the Green Bay Blizzard OL for the 2025 season. He has professional experience, including time spent in the IFL! The New Hope, Minnesota native will stay close to home, continuing his career in his neighboring state of Wisconsin.

Before his professional career began, Abojei spent the 2017 to 2022 seasons at the University of Wyoming. In that time, he appeared in 46 games. The team finished with a winning record in three of the four seasons Abojei played. In addition, the Wyoming Cowboys won the Arizona Bowl in 2019, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2021, and earned a bid to the Arizona Bowl in 2022. For his outstanding play, Abojei was awarded the Phil Steele 3rd Team All-MWC OL in his final season (2022).

Following this season, the NFL's Miami Dolphins invited Abojei for a rookie minicamp, but the USFL's (currently UFL) Michigan Panthers ultimately signed the O-Lineman in 2023. So, his professional career began in the Midwest. The rookie learned from some of the best that year. Michigan running back Reggie Corbin was fifth among all players in rushing yards, a feat more easily achieved with an effective offensive line. Abojei was active for one game with the Michigan Panthers.

Abojei was recently in the IFL as well. The former Panther appeared in a handful of games late in the season for the Tuscon Sugar Skulls. He is now coming to Green Bay to reunite with former Tuscon teammate and fellow O-lineman Andrew Carter to bolster the front line of the Blizzard offense. They may have large shoes to fill, as Green Bay has been among the best in the league in the fewest sacks given up, and they were tied for third in rushing touchdowns last season. In addition, two-year Blizzard center and offensive lineman leader Trent Clark recently announced his retirement from the Indoor Football League. Thankfully, Carter and Abojei will bring chemistry and experience to the team.

Green Bay Blizzard training camp is only a few months away! Abojei will make his return to the Midwest and continue his professional career in early March. Abojei recently said he wants "to give all glory to the Almighty God for connecting me with Coach Roberson and making this opportunity possible. This is only the beginning of something great," hinting at his ultimate goal to win a championship this season.

